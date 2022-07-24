WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An apartment complex fire burned for nearly two hours early Sunday morning as ambulances lined the street.

The fire began around 4 a.m. on the 1400 block of 5th Street SW at the Hampshire House Apartment Complex.

According to the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 Facebook page, flames were coming from the first and second floors and the roof of the apartment complex when crews got there.

Several firefighters were hurt battling the fire and treated on the scene. No firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire was put put out around 6 a.m., but the Warren Fire Department is still on the scene checking for hotspots.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials did not say whether anyone else was hurt.

