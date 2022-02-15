WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren’s Superintendent of Operations Frank Tempesta has officially asked for the city council’s support to buy five new salt and plow trucks.

Their current equipment is aging and in desperate need of repair.

Seven of the city’s ten snowplows are at least 17 years old, while three others are touching 30.

Tempesta said even if they order the trucks now, it’ll still be sometime before the city gets them on the road.

“We’re looking at probably 16 or 17 months if we order those trucks today before they would get here… so we’ll have time to make sure we have the bodies to put into those trucks,” said Tempesta.

Tempesta said if they don’t act now prices will only continue to go up.

More of the city’s salt and plow trucks have broken down just within the last three weeks and are in the process of being repaired.