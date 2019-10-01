Warren homeowners, including mayor, want answers after flooding

Mayor Doug Franklin said he got a lot of calls about the flooding on September 13, but the first was from his wife

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – During the early morning hours of September 13, four inches of rain fell in three hours over Warren and many homes were flooded. Most of those homeowners said it’s happened before and they want something to be done.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin said he received a lot of calls, from every quadrant of the city, about flooded basements that day — but his basement was flooded, too.

“The first call that I received was from my wife in the basement, hollering at me to get downstairs.”

Franklin joined 75 others from Warren at a meeting Monday evening to talk about flooding.

One woman who lives on Norwood Street said it’s nothing new for her.

“I’ve been in that home for about three years and I kid you not, it’s flooded about 12 times,” she said.

“It was up on Butler all the way to Halsey, Foster — it was over my knees,” said Margaret Chiarella, who lives on Foster Drive on the city’s northeast side. “If this happened in the day and you have little children, I think you have a big safety issue here.”

Chiarella had video from the September 13 flooding.

John Jerina lives on Brucewood Drive in the Eastgate Development on Warren’s southeast side.

“It was up to my waist and coming through my window in my basement, not from underneath,” he said. “This is the fourth time. Something has to be done.”

“We did a $1.6 million comprehensive study of the entire sewer area,” said Warren’s Pollution Control Director Ed Haller.

He said the study showed four problem areas in each quadrant of the city where sewage and stormwater were mixing. Another study is being done on those areas.

“I wish I could say to someone who has lost a furnace, or hot water tank, a washer, a dryer — and many of you have — that we’re going to be able to fix the problem immediately and that’s just not the case,” Haller said.

The meeting was chaired by Warren Councilman Dan Sferra, who said when it rains that hard in that short amount of time, there are going to be problems. He doesn’t know how they’re going to solve it, but he said the city will try its best to figure something out.