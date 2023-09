WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren home is a total loss after a house fire Sunday morning that officials are still investigating.

According to Warren Fire Department, the fire started in the back of a home on the 100 block of Logan Ave. NE in Warren around 8:15 a.m.

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

Warren FD says the homeowner was inside when the fire started but was able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported in the fire but the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.