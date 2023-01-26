WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a home was shot up with two people inside.

It happened early Thursday morning around 2 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Jackson St., SW.

According to a police report, a woman was sitting in the living room and another woman was asleep in her bedroom when someone began shooting at the home.

Police say the front doors and front living room windows were hit by gunfire. The bullets traveled into the home and went through the couch cushion and hit several walls and cabinets.

Officers found a dozen shell casings at the scene as well as two bullets inside the home.

No one was hurt in the shooting, and the women told police they haven’t had any problems there and don’t know who would shoot at the house or why.