Warren Health Dept. releases immunization schedule for early 2020

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) — The Warren City Health District released its immunization schedule for the first few months of 2020.

The department will hold regular childhood immunization clinics starting in January through March.

All clinics are walk-in and no appointment is necessary.

Parents are advised that their children should be well, free of fever, rash or illness.

The clinics require an updated shot record for each visit.

A $10 administration fee is charged and some insurances are accepted. The department asks to bring insurance cards to the visit.

All clinics are held at the new Warren City Health District at 258 East Market Street, Suite 327.

The clinics will be held at the following dates from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 13 and 27

Feb. 10 and 24

March 9 and 23

If you have any questions, contact the Director of Nursing, Cheryl Strother at 330-841-2596.