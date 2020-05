The evening started with fireworks as 266 students and their families sat in their vehicles

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren Harding High School held its commencement on Thursday at the Elm Road Triple Drive-In Theatre.

The idea to go to a drive-in came from hearing that other schools were doing it.

The entire graduation ceremony was shown on multiple screens.