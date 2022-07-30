WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren group continues its effort to spread a message of non-violence in the Mahoning Valley.

Saturday morning, Brothers Against Violence held its second annual Stop the Violence Bike Ride.

It started with multiple speakers talking about stopping the violence in the community.

It began at the Third Christian Church on First Street Southwest and continued on down to West Market Street towards Highland Avenue and other areas.

Saturday’s ride was about getting out the message of non-violence in the city.

“The murders have been increasing and now we have the murders that break by daylight, so we just want to come together and try to stop the murders and stuff — let the kids know that there’s more to life than shooting each other,” said Brothers Against Violence co-founder Gary McElroy.

Brothers Against Violence was founded in 2018 as a response to the uptick in violence taking place in the city at the time.

