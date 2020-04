The encouraging message was planted in each 12th graders' yard as a way to celebrate their accomplishments

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Staff members at Warren G. Harding are spreading a little bit of cheer to their seniors with lawn signs.

This week, the staff placed signs reading, “We Love the Class of 2020, Congratulations #WeAreWarrenG.”

These messages were planted in each 12th graders’ yard as a way to celebrate their accomplishments even though their senior year has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.