Warren Flea Market dresses up, hosts trick or treat event

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Flea & Farmers Market joined in on Saturday’s Halloween festivities.

The Warren Flea & Farmers Market held trick or treat for kids.

Throughout the day, family members and children came dressed up in costumes for candy and fun.

Inside, vendors dressed up in costumes and passed out candy to kids as well.

Vendors also competed for the best costume and vendor table setup.

“We thought it would be good since the kids didn’t have anywhere to go for Halloween in Warren, so we thought it would be a nice idea to bring them here to the Flea Market and just give back to our customers,” said Laraine Pool, manager of Warren Flea Market.

Pools says they wanted to put a smile on families’ faces in the midst of this pandemic.

Saturday’s trick or treat event began at 8 a.m. with over 50 kids in attendance.