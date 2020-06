Your favorite vendors and some new ones will be back under one roof

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – After a successful outside opening last month, the Warren Flea Market will now be opening inside as well.

The Grand Reopening gets underway Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

Two indoor restaurants will also be open for carry-out only.

Any small businesses struggling to reopen are invited to set up a spot outside for free.

Face masks for dealers and customers are required.

Parking and admission is free.