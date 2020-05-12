Warren flea market announces its reopening

Face masks for dealers and customers are mandatory and social distancing will be strictly enforced

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Flea & Farmer’s Market announced Tuesday that it will be reopening on Saturday, May 16 at 8 a.m.

Setups will only be allowed outside until further notice, but the setups are free.

In a release, organizers said their two indoor restaurants will be open for carry-out only. Each restaurant will have it’s own separate entrance at this time.

Hi-Butch Meats, Rodney’s Barbecue, produce and flower vendors will be set up outside.

They said all small businesses struggling to reopen at this time are welcome to showcase their wares at any of their outside spots.

The health and safety of their dealers and customers is their utmost priority and they will be abiding by all rules as set forth by the Responsible Restart Ohio guidelines.

Face masks for dealers and customers are mandatory and social distancing will be strictly enforced both at restaurants and outside.