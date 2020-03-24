Warren firefighters rescue resident from smoky house fire

One person who was inside the home at the time was then taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Neighbors in one Warren neighborhood woke up to smoke coming from a nearby home Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 3200 block of Todd Avenue. When authorities answered the call, a neighbor reported that two people lived there.

According to the report, Warren firefighters rescued one person from the home. That person was then taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

