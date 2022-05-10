WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Warren firefighters are moving up the ranks at the fire department

Lieutenant William Millard and Captain Shawn Peura were officially sworn in to their new positions Tuesday morning.

Lt. Millard was hired at the Warren Fire Department in 2013. He’s the second firefighter hired through the SAFER grant to be promoted to lieutenant.

Capt. Peura has been a Warren Firefighter for more than 27 years.

Chief Ken Nussle says he’s the only one in the department who is an Ohio Fire Executive Officer.

“It’s always exciting when we can promote our own today,” said Chief Nussle.

The city is currently going over the civil service list to bring two new firefighters on board. It will bring the department up to 60 firefighters.