COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A local fallen firefighter was honored Monday during a ceremony at the Fire Chiefs Association Conference Memorial Service.

Warren Fire Department Captain Bill Gadd and Lieutenant Randy Stelk accepted the recognition for Line of Duty Deaths and sacrifices for Captain Alfred Brown, Jr. of the Warren Fire Department.

Captain Brown died in November 2021 and will be memorialized in the future at both the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Colorado Springs, Colorado and the National Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

In a post on the organization’s Facebook page, fire officials said, “We would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to both Jack Guyton and the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association for their assistance and support over the last few months in helping honor our friend and brother Captain Alfred Brown.”