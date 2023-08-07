WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Over four months after high winds blew part of the roof off of Warren Fire Station No. 6 on Parkman Road and caused its closure, the department announced on Monday that the station is back open and in service.

Station 6 has been closed since April 1, when high winds from severe weather caused part of the roof to blow off of the structure, significantly damaging the remaining portion of the roof and the living quarters inside. The leaking roof caused mold to grow from standing water inside the building, prolonging repairs.

Back in June, Disaster Recovery services said the roofing company was waiting for the materials needed to finish repairs.

The city’s safety and service director, Eddie Colbert, cited supply chain issues as the cause for parts being on backorder.

Jeremy Rodgers, president of Warren Professional Firefighters Local 204, said while Station 6 was closed, the northwest side of the city saw response times increase by close to five minutes.