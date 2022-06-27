WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire investigators believe a fire at a vacant home in Warren was an act of arson.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee sign was posted on the lawn Monday of the house in the 400 block of Austin Avenue SW.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Fire Chief Ken Nussle said this was the second fire at the house this month. Firefighters battled a fire at the home June 2.

“Normally, fires just aren’t coincidental, especially twice in the same month with nobody supposed to be living there. No utilities, it’s definitely, intentionally set,” he said.

A reward is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the state fire marshal’s office Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau.