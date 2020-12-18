Warren Family Mission’s cafeteria filled with toys ahead of annual giveaway

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The cafeteria at the Warren Family Mission is looking a lot like Santa’s workshop these days.

Volunteers were busy sorting and organizing toys ahead of Saturday’s annual toy distribution.

The mission said filling the cafeteria with thousands of toys was a “Christmas miracle.” It’s something that was made possible thanks to the support from generous donors who helped the mission reach those who need it most.

“Coming up with the toys and providing the toys is always a challenge, but in the midst of a global pandemic, it’s even harder, so we could not be more pleased to be able to fill this cafeteria with the help of those that have helped us,” said Dominic Mararri, of the Warren Family Mission.

There have been 325 families who have already signed up for all available time slots for the event. The giveaway runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.