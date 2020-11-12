Warren Family Mission to begin taking applications for Christmas Toy Drive

Families can apply for assistance Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mission on Tod Avenue

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Starting Friday, the Warren Family Mission will begin taking applications for the Christmas Toy Drive.

Families can apply for assistance Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mission on Tod Avenue.

You must bring a current photo ID and, if you aren’t the child’s biological parent, proof of custody.

If you receive public assistance, a printout of the assistance is needed.

If you don’t receive assistance, you are asked to bring insurance cards or birth certificates for all children in the home.

The Mission hopes to help 300 families provide toys for their children on Christmas.

“This year, we just wanted to do our part and this was a safe number that we felt we would be consistent to be able to provide those toys for our families this year that have been struggling with loss of employment and just everything that we’ve faced together,” said Dominic Mararri of the Warren Family Mission.

The Mission is also collecting new, unwrapped toys or monetary donations for the toy drive.