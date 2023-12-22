WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Thousands of people were treated to a ham dinner Friday at the Warren Family Mission as a part of its annual Christmas dinner.

In preparation, 87 pans of ham, 300 pounds of potatoes and 3,200 cookies were made for the community meal.

More than 125 volunteers were helping with the actual meal, while another 100 helped get ready for it throughout the week.

Dominic Mararri, with the mission, says 2,355 people were fed this year. Of those, 1,600 were signed up for deliveries, which is the more than any other year.

“Families are struggling. We’re seeing new families coming to the mission for the very first time. Everybody’s looking for ways to stretch a dollar and to subsidize that,” Mararri said. “We’re just thankful that we can provide support for families that need it, and we couldn’t do it without all the donors that see what we’re doing and believe in us.”

Every child who attended the meal was also gifted a wrapped present from Santa.