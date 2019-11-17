Warren Family Mission still looking for Thanksgiving food donations

They still need instant mashed potatoes, gravy and butter

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Family Mission is still asking for a few more items as the holidays are getting closer.

The mission has served Thanksgiving dinner for 21 years and is holding this year’s meal on Nov. 27.

Last year, the mission served about 3,000 Thanksgiving meals. It has the same goal this year.

So far, the mission has over 100 turkeys, but they need as much as they can get for their big meal.

As more people donate food, the list for Thanksgiving is shrinking.

They are also asking for instant mashed potatoes, gravy and butter.

Brian Taylor, Prep Cook and Server for the Warren Family Mission says that he looks forward to serving food for the holidays.

“I mean, it’s a blessing. It’s very humbling to be on the other side of the window instead of being in line getting the food,” said Taylor.

The Warren Family Mission wants to thank the community for taking the organization so far.