WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s still time to help families in need have gifts under the tree for their children this Christmas.

The Warren Family Mission is still looking for donations to help meet the need for its annual toy distribution, which is 10 days away.

The mission’s director of public relations, Dominic Mararri, says they still need children’s toys for babies all the way up to teenagers.

The mission plans to help 400 families this year, which is more than 1,000 children. That’s 100 families more than what the organization helped in 2021.

“It would be greatly appreciated to help a family in need this year,” Mararri says. “There are children that are counting on the community — and once again, our Valley always steps up when we have these needs.”

The new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the mission’s location on Tod Avenue until Dec. 14. Monetary donations can either be made online or sent in. Just make sure you note the donations are for toys.

The money will be used to help organizers buy items to fill the gaps in toys for different age groups.

Because the Mission tends to be short on gifts for teenagers, it released the following list of suggestions for gifts for those age groups:

Art kits

Bath bombs

Blankets

Board games

Body wash and shampoo sets

Candles

Gift cards

Hair straighteners/blow dryers and curling irons

Headphones

Hot cocoa/food gift sets

Insta cameras

Jewelry

LED light strips

Makeup

Perfume sets

Phone chargers

Portable speakers

Slippers

Sunglasses

Cologne sets

Drones

Laser tag

Remote control cars/helicopters

Sports items (basketballs, footballs, etc.)

Video games

Wallets

Watches

Work-out equipment

For more information, call 330-394-5437.