WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of people are now equipped with some much needed cold weather gear.

The Warren Family Mission held its annual coat drive Friday where people were able to pick up coats, hats, gloves and blankets to stay warm this winter.

Before the giveaway started there was a line wrapped around the building.

The Mission’s Director of Public Relations Dominic Mararri says it just goes to show the tremendous need for necessities with inflation and high costs for utilities and gas.

He says the number of people using the mission’s clothing room has also seen a drastic 105% increase this year.

“2,852 more people came through in 2022 year to date than they did in 2021, so it was hard for us to put this event together because usually we’re able to save towards this event to be able to have the coats,” said Dominic Mararri of the Warren Family Mission.

Mararri says Warren Family Mission is grateful for the community’s support which helped pull off a successful drive.

More than 300 coats were expected to be given to folks in need.