WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is preparing to reopen its clothing ministry on Thursday.

The Mission originally planned to resume operations on Dec. 29 after its toy giveaway and Christmas dinner. However, during the cold snap around Christmas, a hot water line burst on the top floor.

Volunteer coordinator Ali Atchison says the Mission lost some clothing and a lot of hygiene products because of the burst.

Atchison says the Mission is excited to reopen the ministry Thursday morning.

“We know that they’re itching to get back in. We’re well-stocked in all sizes so we’re anxious for everyone to start at 9:30 tomorrow morning,” Atchison said.

Families are able to use the clothing ministry once a month. It’s open Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.