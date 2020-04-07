Warren Family Mission, National Guard pass out Easter baskets

Live Now
President Trump, coronavirus task force give Monday update
Everything came from donations

by: Jacob Thompson

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – With Easter this week, the Warren Family Mission is helping kids celebrate the holiday even during these tough times.

The organization put together Easter baskets with candy and games inside. Parents arranged pick-up times to get them.

Members of the National Guard were on hand to help and for extra security.

“It feels really safe. It feels good,” said Chris Gilger, executive director. “I’m just really happy they came out here.”

About 150 baskets were passed out. Everything came from donations.

