Warren Family Mission is looking for coat donations

The Warren Family Mission is planning to pass out coats this winter, but they need donations first

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Family Mission is in desperate need of donations for its winter coat distribution.

The Mission expects a few hundred people to show up for the giveaway, which is two weeks away.

It has cold weather gear like hats, gloves and scarfs, but the Mission has only received a handful of coat donations.

Now, it’s asking if you have a new or used coat that someone could wear to keep warm this winter.

The Mission needs coats for men, women and children in all sizes.

“Extremely bad time crunch right now. The coat giveaway is in two weeks and we’re looking to have [an] abundance of coats come in so we can supply that need for the community,” said Keno Hills, with the Mission.

Donations can be dropped off at the Warren Family Mission on Tod Avenue through Oct. 15.

The coat distribution will be the following day from 1-3 p.m.