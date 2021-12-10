Warren Family Mission in need of holiday donations

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Christmas approaches, the Warren Family Mission is in need of brand new toys for ages 0-18 for their toy giveaway, taking place on Dec. 17.

Brand new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Warren Family Mission or donations can be made online at www.warrenfamilymission.org and be designated towards toys.

All online donations will go towards buying toys for age groups that receive the least toy donations.

The mission is also in need of ham for this year’s Christmas meal. That event is planned for Dec. 22 from 12-4 p.m. and will be held in person.