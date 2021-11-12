Warren Family Mission in need of food items for its free Thanksgiving meal

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is getting ready to serve its annual Thanksgiving dinner, but volunteers are in desperate need of the meal’s centerpiece.

The mission only has about 100 turkeys right now. It needs more than 300 to feed families in need at its free community Thanksgiving dinner on November 24.

Organizers are also asking for donations of stuffing, butter pads, milk, instant mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, rolls, pies and cookies.

The meals will be served to-go again this year, and they expect to prepare about 2,500 dinners for pickup and delivery.

“We’re about a third of the way from making our goal of 300 turkeys, but our community is always faithful and steps up when there is a need, so we’re just thankful that we can call upon the community as we have in years past,” said Dominic Mararri, director of public relations at the mission.

Donations can be dropped off at the Mission on Tod Avenue. You can also make a monetary donation at www.warrenfamilymission.org.