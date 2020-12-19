Warren Family Mission hosts annual toy giveaway

Warren Family Mission is also planning a Christmas dinner to serve the community on Wednesday

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday was the annual toy giveaway at the Warren Family Mission. Organizers were happy to spread a little holiday cheer this difficult year.

Parents were able to sign up for a time to select toys for their children Saturday.

That allowed the giveaway to maintain social distancing while still helping as many families as possible.

The Warren Family Mission was able to provide toys, books, clothing and blankets for the community from donations they received.

Organizers say it felt especially important this year due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This way, we take a lot of stress off of the families. You know, a lot of jobs was lost. Money is not around the way it might have been for people in past years, so now, Warren Family Mission is doing whatever we can to help the community, take a little bit of that burden off and supply toys for the kids,” said Keno Hills of the Warren Family Mission.

Hills says that they were planning to serve nearly 400 families today.

The Warren Family Mission is also planning a Christmas dinner to serve the community on Wednesday.

They expect to serve up to 3,000 to-go meals that day.