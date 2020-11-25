Warren Family Mission holds annual Thanksgiving dinner to-go

Over 1,300 meals were scheduled to go out, while over 700 meals were given away at the Mission

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Family Mission worked hard Wednesday to make sure families in need could enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. The Mission says COVID-19 changed the way they did things this year.

The Warren Family Mission held their annual “Thanksgiving Dinner,” but unlike the past, this year’s dinners were plated to-go.

“We have contact free deliveries taking place. Teams of volunteers preparing and delivering meals to those who need a Thanksgiving meal,” said Dominic Mararri of the Warren Family Mission.

According to Mararri, over 1,300 meals were scheduled to go out, while over 700 meals were given away at the Mission.

Because of the pandemic, Mararri believes this Thanksgiving is tougher than most.

“In years past, it’s especially hard around the holidays to put food on the table, but this year defines a new meaning with new obstacles and challenges with keeping food on the table even before the big meal,” Mararri said.

Ahead of the dinner, the Mission faced their share of challenges with a shortage of turkeys, but with the help of the community, they were able to meet the demand.

“When we started, we only had 30, and we put it out to the community how desperately we needed those turkeys, and we went from 30 to 600 in a matter of days,” Mararri said.

Around 50 volunteers helped with the meals, and 30 of them prepared plates at the mission while the other 20 made home deliveries.

“I don’t know 99% of these people, but everyone’s working as a team, especially during COVID when everything is crazy and up in the air. It’s just really cool to come,” said Paige Robinson, one of the volunteers.

With Christmas around the corner, the Mission is now planning for their Toy Drive to help over 400 families.