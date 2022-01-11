Warren Family Mission holding meat, sweet potato giveaway

WARREN, Ohio. (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission will be giving away meat and sweet potatoes later this week.

Organizers said the mission has teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank to hand out 8,000 pounds of meat and 8,000 pounds of potatoes at the mission on Friday.

Dominic Mararri, a spokesperson for Warren Family Mission, said they anticipate providing food items for about 400 families.

“It’s going to be the first launch of a series of food giveaways that we plan on having throughout the course of the year as food becomes available to us,” Mararri said.

The drive-through event will take place at the Warren Family Mission’s main location on Tod Avenue, beginning at 11 a.m. January 14 until supplies run out.