Warren Family Mission helps beautify city with free lawn mowing partnership

The Warren Family Mission's staff volunteers six to eight hour days, five times a week

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Family Mission is back out for the summer, voluntarily cleaning up and beautifying the City of Warren.

For the past few years, the city has had a partnership with Job & Family Services and the Warren Family Mission called Operation Lawn Mower.

“We try to keep it… it’s really getting out of hand so we just try to help them out,” said Warren Family Mission Executive Director Chris Gilger.

The Warren Family Mission’s staff volunteers six to eight hour days, five times a week.

“Minimum of 200, up to 400 lawns. We just do it for free to help keep Warren looking nice,” Gilger said.

Gilger and his staff mainly focus on the west side of Warren, which covers the 6th and 7th wards.

“The main thing is that we have lawns like this out here, grass about 3 feet tall, and they come out here and cut it because no one else wants to do it,” said 7th Ward Councilman Ronald White, Sr.

White said there are many properties in Warren, so it’s impossible for the city workers to get to all of the lawns.

“As city council people, we get telephone calls almost daily about lawns that need to be cut,” said 6th Ward Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold.

Saffold said because their operations department within the City of Warren is understaffed, they need all the help they can get to keep Warren in good shape.

“It just drives me crazy with this high stuff when I drive around. I just think Warren needs to be beautiful, not like this. So we’re really trying,” Gilger said.