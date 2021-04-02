Warren Family Mission goes through round two of Easter Dinners to go or carry out

Again, meals were packed up to carry out or deliver

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission hosted their Easter dinner Friday. It’s the second time they’ve done so during the pandemic.

Again, meals were packed up to carry out or deliver.

“It’s a blessing. Every little bit helps. It doesn’t matter what it is, it’s just another one of God’s ways of giving back to the community, amen,” Greg Franklin said as he was picking up a meal.

It takes a lot of work and even more food to provide the meals. More than 30 volunteers were tasked with not only preparing but packing 2,600 slices of ham, 175 gallons of corn and beans and more than 120 gallons of potatoes.

The Mission served more than 2,100 dinners.

“It takes a lot to get it together, but we’re just thankful for the community of people who believe in us, that financially support us and make an Easter meal possible for those who need it,” said Dominic Mararri, spokesperson for the Warren Family Mission.

Mararri says when it comes to the need, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. The mission served more than 146,000 meals last year, with the peak happening in April. More than 19,000 were served in just one month.

In the first two months of this year, they’ve served more than 14,000.

“We’ve actually seen a decrease, which is good because it means that there are less people in need,’ Mararri said.

As for the folks picking up meals Friday, they’re grateful and thankful spirits were on full display.

“It’s super, very, very nice. Kind,” said Sakonyi Siblings.

“Today’s real nice because the kids get to see the Easter Bunny and they get a little surprise in the bag,” said Toney McQueen.