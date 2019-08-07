Warren Family Mission giving away donated backpacks filled with school supplies

The free backpacks will be distributed at the Warren Family Mission from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Novelis employees donated enough money and supplies to be able to give away 475 backpacks this year.

There are a limited number of backpacks per age group that will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Students do not have to be present but their parent or guardian will need to bring their birth certificate or medical card.

“This year, we plan on passing out 475 stuffed bookbags with school supplies that were noted best by Warren City Schools as far as equipping our students for success in school, helping them be better students,” said Dominic Mararri, Warren Family Mission’s public relations director.

The free backpacks will be distributed at the Warren Family Mission from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday.