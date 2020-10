It's happening from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at the Warren Family Mission's center on Tod Avenue

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren Family Mission is giving away coats to people in need.

You can also get a hat, scarf, gloves or mittens.

If you’re picking up an item for a child who won’t be with you, bring their birth certificate or medical card.

A photo ID is needed for any adults who can’t make it.