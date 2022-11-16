WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the holiday season approaches, the Warren Family Mission is seeing more families in need, and it expects the demand to increase.

Officials with the mission believe it’s largely due to higher costs of gas and utility bills.

“Families are definitely struggling, and we’re seeing those numbers here at the Warren Family Mission,” said Dominic Mararri, Warren Family Mission’s director of public relations.

Mararri believes the growing number of families in need of assistance is largely due to inflation.

“This year, families are definitely struggling. They’re feeling the pain at the pump. With winter and utility costs on the rise, the dollar just is not going as far as it used to,” Mararri said.

He said the Warren Family Mission is seeing an increase in the need for its services across the board. The largest increase is in the organization’s clothing room, which has seen use go up 105% over last year.

The mission’s feeding program has also seen a 30% increase in use, and the pantry program — where people can receive supplemental food supplies — is up 25%. With the holidays approaching — those numbers are only expected to grow.

Marrarri said the Warren Family Mission expects to serve about 500 more meals at the upcoming Thanksgiving Community Dinner and to provide toys for 1,000 children at Christmas.

“As we see these increasing numbers we’re going to need an increase of support,” Mararri said.