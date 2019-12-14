Warren Family Mission distributes toys for Christmas

Last week, the Mission was worried about not having enough donations and three days ago, their cafeteria was filled

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Family Mission distributed the toys collected for Christmas Saturday.

1,300 children were registered and each child received three gifts and stocking stuffers.

Last week, the Mission was worried about not having enough donations and three days ago, their cafeteria was filled.

Part of the need came from the closing of the GM Lordstown plant.

“Even that has hurt us because a lot of people that worked at General Motors were very generous, especially during the holiday season. UAW would do a toy drive for us, so it kind of put us in a bind this year. It was tough. We had a lot of obstacles,” said Public Relations Director Dominic Mararri.

The Mission says every year they try not to take on too many projects, but when they see the need in the Valley, the step up to help.