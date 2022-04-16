WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — More than 200 children and their families came out to celebrate Easter in Warren at Packard Park.

But the event isn’t just fun and games — it has a second, deeper meaning.

“Just having an Easter egg hunt for the kids, just trying to give back to the community. Let them have fun,” said organizer with Urban Lounge Clothing Taevonn Dorsey.

There were 4,500 eggs stuffed with prizes.

“Raffle tickets, money, candy, jelly beans, good sweets,” Dorsey said. “We had scooters, a four-foot tall bunny rabbit, bikes, baskets.”

One extended family and their friends put on the whole event.

“Growing up, my grandma used to take us to these little events like this and I wanted just to give back,” organizer Marque Allen said.

Remembering fond memories of childhood is just one of the reasons for the Allen’s Lawn Care Egg Hunt.

“This is in memory of all our babies, all our fallen angels and we are going to keep their memory alive,” said community organizer Veronica Barnes.

Journey Marie Johnson and Michael Lett-DeFoor died last summer in a tragic drowning accident, and Darenotai “Dee” Carmichael was shot and killed in January.

Michael and Journey’s families have developed foundations — “Don’t Let Me Go” and “Let’s Go on a Journey” to help spread awareness about teaching children to swim.