Warren family distributing Easter egg hunts to raise money for handicap-accessible van

For the "Egg My Yard" fundraiser, the Monsmans will deliver candy-filled plastic eggs to your yard in time for Easter morning

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family in Warren is raising money to buy a handicap-accessible van for their 9-year-old daughter.

Krista Monsman is a student at Lincoln Elementary. She was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, a progressive neuromuscular disease, at the age of two.

Getting her to her doctor’s appointments and therapy has become a challenge.

So, Krista’s mom, Danella Monsman, put together an “Egg My Yard” fundraiser. They’ll deliver candy-filled plastic eggs to your yard in time for Easter morning to raise money for the handicap-accessible van.

“If we got a wheelchair van I would be able to maybe go more places with like my friends,” Krista said.

“Having a van for her would give her the freedom to be out in the community and go more places instead of being stuck at home all the time,” Danella said.

The deadline to purchase eggs through the fundraiser is this Sunday, just call or text Danella at 330-647-0673 or email her at dmonsman@hotmail.com.

You can get 30 eggs for $20, 50 eggs for $30, 70 eggs for $40 or 100 eggs for $60.

Follow Krista’s journey on the Wheels for Krista Facebook page.