WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Elm Road Drive-In Theatre in Warren has announced its opening date for the season.

It plans to open next weekend.

The movie lineup is still in the works, but the plan is to show a double feature on all three screens.

This will be the Elm Road Drive-In’s 71st consecutive year in business.