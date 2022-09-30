WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren doctor is facing a misdemeanor sexual imposition charge.

Richard Hart pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Warren Municipal Court Thursday. He was released on bond.

Detectives say the family physician is accused of inappropriately touching a female patient last year. Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Investigators ask anyone who may have information or additional complaints to call Warren Police or the State Medical Board.