Warren death investigation continues

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – We still don’t know how a man found dead inside a Warren home last week passed away.

The Trumbull County coroner says Peter Kleiner’s cause and manner of death are pending further investigation. An autopsy was performed last week.

Kleiner was found dead inside Theodore Baiduc, III’s home on Tod Avenue on December 1st after Baiduc called 911.

Baiduc has been charged with felony tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Court records show his bond was set at $10,000 Monday as no additional charges are forthcoming for the time being.

Baiduc is due back in Warren Municipal Court on Thursday,