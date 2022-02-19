WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple cars got stuck in a combination of ice and water after driving onto flooded roadways on Saturday.

On Dover Avenue, two cars sit abandoned due to the weather conditions, the people seemingly having been rescued earlier.

One vehicle was caught on Fulton Street near South Park. Crews were trying to get the person and the vehicle out of the ice and water.

The driver is fine but drove onto a blocked road, even though there was already another car stalled on Fulton. He will be cited, according to police at the scene.

At least five cars are stuck on Pine Avenue as well.

Warren City Fire and Police reported that they’ve received at least three calls like these ones since 7 a.m.

Police warned that drivers should not go around barriers blocking the roadways. Not only could they become stuck in the water, but they may also be ticketed and have to pay fines.

The flooded roads are closed until further notice.