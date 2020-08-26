Warren court officer pleads guilty to sending defendants to her business

Brenda McAllister, 54, entered her guilty plea Monday in Common Pleas Court

by: Nadine Grimley

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren Municipal Court probation officer has pleaded to a bill of information.

Brenda McAllister, 54, entered her guilty plea Monday in Common Pleas Court.

McAllister was charged with two misdemeanors. By entering a plea, she admitted to using her position as a probation officer to direct defendants sentenced to counseling by the court to her counseling business she ran on the side.

As part of her plea, McAllister will have to resign from her position at Warren Municipal Court.

Sentencing will be set at a later date.

