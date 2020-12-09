Warren councilwoman’s sister becomes one of Biden’s cabinet picks

Cheryl Saffold said she is proud of her sister's appointment

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet will have a local connection.

Warren’s Sixth Ward councilwoman Cheryl Saffold said the woman picked to be the next secretary of Housing and Urban Development is her stepsister.

U.S. Congresswoman Marcia Fudge is from Ohio’s 11th Congressional District in the Cleveland area.

Saffold said she is proud of her sister’s appointment.

“She is just dedicated to public service. She has made tremendous sacrifices to be in the position she is in and I am just happy for her.”

Saffold said she believes her sister’s dedication to working across party lines is just one of the many reasons she is the right pick for the job.