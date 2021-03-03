Warren councilman frustrated over recent ‘senseless’ shooting of elderly woman

Seventh Ward Councilman Ronald White says if community members see something, say something

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A city leader in Warren says the violence must stop after an elderly woman was killed in his ward. Now, he is sending out a strong message to community members.

Seventh Ward Councilman Ronald White is fed up with the violence happening in the city following the death of 88-year-old Ruth Lewis, who was murdered just sitting in a living room.

“What just happened here is a travesty and we can’t be having this here happening to our city,” he said.

White is outraged over what happened on Starlite Street NW Sunday night. Lewis was hit by a stray bullet that went through a house while she was helping plan a funeral for a family member.

Investigators said she wasn’t the intended target.

“Once you pull that trigger, that bullet has no name on it,” White said. “Put the guns down. Listen, if this here happened to your mother, your father, your grandmother, your grandfather, your brother, your sister… over nothing?”

Mayor Doug Franklin said Lewis’ death was another senseless killing. It’s the city’s second homicide so far this year.

Warren police continue to investigate but White says community members need to start speaking up and if they see something, say something.

“If the community knows anything, come forward because it’s not being a snitch,” he said.