Warren councilman believes it’s too soon to start police impound lot project

Officials want to establish an impound lot for the police department to generate revenue

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The city of Warren is looking to generate revenue with its own impound lot, but some opposed to the idea want to put it on hold.

It was a 6-4 vote in favor of the legislation.

An ordinance allowing Warren Mayor Doug Franklin and Director of Public Service and Safety Eddie Colbert to establish a city-owned police impound lot and begin advertising bids for its construction passed on Tuesday.

The proposed location is in a lot behind the city’s operations department.

“There should be a significant amount of revenue generated through this,” Colbert said.

The cost of the project is estimated at about $40,000 to $80,000.

Officials said based on data from past years’ tows, it could generate $200,000 to $300,000 each year.

However, 5th Ward Councilman Ken MacPherson wants to put it on hold.

“We’re rushing to spend money in a time of fiscal crisis and I think that’s reckless and unwise at this juncture,” MacPherson said.

He’s filled out paperwork in an attempt to send it to a referendum.

“Takes this from the hands of council and puts it in front of the voters and lets them decide,” MacPherson said.

“It was passed by council after three readings but from the standpoint of wanting to take this to referendum, I mean, that is their prerogative and they are well within their rights to do that,” Colbert said.