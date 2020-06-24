Warren company buys former grocery store building in Girard

The 33,000-square-foot building has been empty since the grocery store closed in 2016

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard Mayor Jim Melfi said the old Santisi’s IGA Marketplace building has been sold.

The 33,000-square-foot building has been empty since the grocery store closed in 2016.

Melfi said Rob Berk, of Berk Enterprises, Inc. in Warren, called him personally a few weeks ago to tell Melfi about his company’s purchase of the property.

Melfi said it was the largest available space in Girard and to have it put back into good shape is something the city is excited about.

He doesn’t know what Berk Enterprises plans to do with the building, but he hopes it brings in new jobs.