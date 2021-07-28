Warren community preparing to host Pride Festival this weekend

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Full Spectrum’s annual Pride in the Valley celebration is taking place this weekend.

On Saturday, Courthouse Square in Warren will see an explosion of rainbow colors.

The parade starts at noon and the festival starts half an hour later.

There will be music acts, food, vendors, free STD screenings and you can get your COVID-19 shot.

We asked why this year’s festival is in Warren.

“It was better for us to kind of move it here. This place doesn’t have a lot. Youngstown has quite a bit going on with our center being there. There’s been a festival going on there now for 13 years. We moved it to here to kind of move people to get them involved in the community,” said Daniel Tirabassi, with the Full Spectrum Community Outreach Center.

Pets are welcome at Pride as long as they are leashed and well-behaved.

Anyone who is unvaccinated is asked to wear a mask.