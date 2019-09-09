Warren community joins together to replace violence with prayer

Local religious leaders and attendees hope to spread the message of God's love and put a stop to violence

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A community came together in courthouse square in Warren on Sunday, joining clergy and elected officials in prayer.

“Prayer brings heaven down to Earth,” said Victory Christian Center Pastor Mike Lagaras.

“It’s a direct communication hotline to the great Creator,” said Warren Revival Center Associate Pastor Victor Bowling.

“I think our community is falling apart. With all the crime and violence and drug overdoses and murders, and I just thought it would be a great opportunity to come down here and praise the Lord,” said Carol Davis from Warren.

“We haven’t had the mass shootings, but we’ve had some shootings ourselves so we want to pray for our community,” said Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka.

The vigil was the vision of David and Patty Cook. This was a vision that David said was emotional to see come true.

“Martin Luther King Jr. said it best. ‘I have a dream.’ I had a dream. It came true today,” he said.

Clergy members said the work does not end here.

“We have the power to make a difference through Christ Jesus,” said Pastor Joseph Walker from Restoration Christian Fellowship.

“Don’t stop praying. Wake up, Warren. God bless you,” said Lagaras.